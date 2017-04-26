Gay Cook’s Cheese Soufflé Roulade with Spinach Filling

by Gay Cook

This is a melt in the mouth soufflé that is baked in a flat pan, filled and rolled, then served in slices. It can be made two days ahead or frozen.

serves 6

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) White Sauce

1 cup (250 ml) grated Swiss or medium Cheddar cheese, lightly packed

5 eggs, at room temperature, separated

1/2 tsp (.5 ml) cream of tartar

pinch salt

3 tbsp (45 ml) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 375ºF (190ºC). Line a 10x13x3/4 inch (25x38x2 cm) rimmed baking pan with parchment paper or buttered waxed paper. Stir the cheese into the White Sauce and whisk in the yolks until smooth. Beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt in an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, or by hand, until soft peaks form. Use a rubber scraper to fold the yolk mixture into the whites. Spread the mixture over the prepared pan and smooth. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake for 13-14 minutes, until the soufflé has puffed and is firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave to settle (it will fall) for several minutes before removing the liner by using the tip of a knife to gently separate the paper from the soufflé.

White Sauce

4 tbsp (50 ml) butter

6 tbsp (75 ml) all purpose flour

2 cups (500 ml) milk

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

In a saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter and stir in the flour, Cook for 1 minutes. Whisk in the milk until the sauce is thick and smooth. Simmer for 5 minutes. Season with salt. Remove from heat and reserve 1 1/4 cups (300 ml) of sauce for the filling. Leave the remaining sauce in the saucepan.