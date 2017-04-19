General Fine Craft 5th anniversary show starts April 26

‘Exceptional’

April 26 – June 4, 2017

Opening reception: Saturday April 29, 3-5pm

2017 marks General Fine Craft’s 5th year of operation and we’re celebrating the occasion with a special exhibition – the title and theme of which is ‘Exceptional.’

In the spirit of free expression and fine craftsmanship, we invited gallery artists to present a piece (or series) that somehow defines this theme in their work. Whether it’s something with special meaning or beauty beyond the norm, some oddity or happy accident – these are pieces to marvel at and inspire.

Since 2013, General Fine Craft has presented some of the finest craft and 2-d media produced in Ontario and Quebec by as many as 150 artists. We have curated over 30 special exhibitions in our back space gallery, gaining a reputation as one of the most comprehensive commercial venues of its kind in Canada. Our collection includes decorative, functional and experimental craft, mixed-media works, paintings and small-edition prints.

Thank-you for your enthusiastic support of this unique space for Canadian fine craft and art! Please join us in celebrating outstanding Canadian craftsmanship. Many Exceptional artists will be in attendance at the opening on Saturday April 29 from 3-5pm.

For more information, please drop into the gallery or visit our website: http://generalfinecraft.com/currently-showing/