Get a ‘micro grant’ for a fun community-building project

Mississippi Mills Now Accepting Applications for 2017 Neighbourhood Micro Grants

In celebration of Canada’s 150 Birthday year Mississippi Mills has established a Neighbourhood Micro Grant program. Applications are now being accepted.

This program was created to help build community and strengthen connections right where people live – in their neighbourhoods. Knowing your neighbours helps increase quality of life. Mississippi Mills recognizes the value of building an inclusive, welcoming and fun community. In recognition of this and in the spirit of Canada’s 150th birthday, the Municipality committed $2500 in 2017 to provide micro grants to encourage residents to get out, meet each other, and celebrate!

Micro grants of up to $150 are available for residents to develop projects that meet the needs of their neighbourhood community and meet the following goals:

Connect and engage neighbourhood residents of all ages and abilities Share residents’ skills and knowledge within the community Build sense of ownership and pride Respect and celebrate diversity

Some examples of eligible projects include: street parties, yoga lessons in a park, neighbourhood art lessons, historic tours, or even a community snowman building contest! The possibilities are endless.

The goal of this grant is to support a diverse range of community-focused projects. Please keep the following in mind:

Applicants must live in Mississippi Mills.

Your project must be accessible and welcoming to all.

With the exception of community gardens, projects involving infrastructure building, upgrading or maintenance are not eligible.

You must begin your project after the grant decision is made. Projects are not supported retroactively.

IMPORTANT – before applying please download the full MISSISSIPPI MILLS NEIGHBOURHOOD MICRO GRANTS 2017 information sheet and carefully read all criteria, eligibility rules and application details. The document can be found at http://www.mississippimills.ca/en/News/index.aspx?newsId=676c3950-8fce-4190-ad3f-2a7b3ec89446 or you can pick up a copy at the Recreation & Culture Department office at Almonte Old Town Hall – 14 Bridge St.

Applications are now being accepted. Deadline to apply is June 1st. Applicants will receive confirmation within 48 hours of submitting their application. Decisions will be announced no later than June 15th. For more information please contact Tiffany MacLaren, Community Economic & Cultural Coordinator at 613-256-1077 or tmaclaren@mississippimills.ca.