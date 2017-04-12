‘Good Food Tour’ launches in Almonte this month

The friendly town of Almonte – where movies are made and heritage Victorian buildings echo with charm – can now be explored in a whole new way: by eating your way through!

A new walking food tour, The Good Food Tour (TGFT) is being launched by Cathy Reside, a passionate foodie and local historian.

The first of its kind in the Ottawa Valley, TGFT will offer three separate walking food tours weekly highlight the best flavours and distinct cuisines found in Almonte from acclaimed Italian food and global award-winning chocolate to crafty artisanal beer and sassy Syrian specialities from local new-to-Canada Syrian chef, and much more.

Guests will be taken on a walking tour of the town known for its strong arts & culture community with several stops made at select eateries where they’ll enjoy tastes and treats of the best food in town. No one will leave hungry!

A slice of history enhances the walks as Cathy will recount colourful stories of the people and history of her own town.

Guests will spend time chatting with local chefs, owners, and culinary experts. They’ll see and learn how things are rolled, cut, roasted, brewed, and tempered, then enjoy eating and drinking the finished products. They will experience the food and sites of scenic Almonte – the birthplace of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of basketball – and receive a much better and well-rounded view of the area by embarking on a good food tour which boasts two national historic sites.

The Good Food Tour offers tours every weekend April 28 to October 29th.

Friday at 1:00 p.m. | Saturday at 9:30 a.m. | Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Each food tour offers a unique experience of scenic Almonte at a leisurely walking pace.