Grace Bell — obituary

BELL, Grace Alice Edwards

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2017. In December 2016, Grace and her beloved, eternal companion, John Bell, celebrated 67 years of tender, loving and devoted marriage.

Mother of five: Cheryl Snowdon (Kenneth), Sheila Lamb (Robert), Robert (Stephanie), Rodney (Claude Benoit) and Roger (Catherine James).

Grandmother of 15: Patricia, Ruth, Shaun, Shannon and Jana Snowdon; Richard, Stephen, Alicia, Jeffrey and Joseph Lamb; Rachelle, Kiersten, and Cameron Bell, Kylie Warren and Sydney Ellsworth.

Great Grandmother of 21: Slade, Wyatt, Danica, Kiaya Stoodley, Kaylee, Austin, Tyler, Avery, Bryce Snowdon, Dylan and Seth Lamb, Ryan and Rachel Lamb, Emily, Ethan, Jason, Claire, Ben, Max and Elizabeth Christensen, and Jaxon Lamb.

Grace was born in Gleichen, Alberta to Royal and Alice Edwards. She was the youngest sister of LeRoy, Areta, Shirley, Marguerite, Ejay, Earl, Lois, Albert, and Maxine – all predeceased. She was a well-loved public school teacher for many years in Montague Township and Smiths Falls, Ontario. Her greatest joy was her family and working with and influencing children.

Grace and John were avid curlers, golfers and world travelers. Grace was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon). In their retirement years, Grace and John served as church missionaries in Lagos, Nigeria: Johannesburg, South Africa; Vancouver, British Columbia and in Mormon temples in Washington, DC and Toronto, Ontario.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Friday evening, April 28th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1017 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa, Ontario. Interment Pakenham Union Cemetery. For those wishing, a donation to the Children’s Wish Foundation in memory of Grace’s love of children would be most appreciated by the family.

