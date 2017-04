Almonte & District Horticultural Society meeting

Monday, April 24, 2017

7:30 p.m.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY CHURCH (near the roundabout)

TOPIC: “The Wonderful World of Roses”

PRESENTER: Mark Dallas, Galetta Nurseries

Lug a mug and get a free ticket when you buy a ticket for the raffle.

Get your copy of “The Garden Grapevine” .