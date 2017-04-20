How to do cool stuff: at the Library this Saturday

HOW-TO-FAIR

Learn how to do all kinds of cool stuff!

A drop-in event – Saturday, 22 April 2017, 11 am – 3 pm

11 am – 3 pm – weaving on small looms with Textile Museum

11 am – 3 pm – playing with clay with Almonte Potters Guild

11 am – 1 pm – make your own skin care product with Debra Munro

11 am – noon – miniature carving demo with Evan Blackburn

11 am – noon – attend a group singing lesson with Jennifer Noxon

11 am – noon – learn the basics of knitting with Christine Moses

Noon – 1 pm – make seed bombs with Erica McKay

1 pm – 2:30 pm – learn storytelling through video with Rick Herrera

1 pm – 3 pm – learn collage making with Caroline Gibbs

