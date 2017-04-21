Keep an eye and ear on clock tower this Sunday

Well this is interesting. We’ve received a note from a team that will apparently doing repairs to the Old Post Office clock tower this Sunday.

We will be performing maintenance on the town clock this Sunday starting at 1:00 and lasting for about an hour. The clock will be stopped and the bell may sound repeatedly.

Please note that the north face (the one facing Little Bridge Street) is currently stopped at 12:00. It requires work done from the outside of the face and will be repaired at a later date.

Your clock team, James, Tracey and Jeff.

For inquires, complaints and tours please contact jamesalexjamison@gmail.com or call 620-0488