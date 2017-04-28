Lindsay K. Harris — obituary

It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to Lindsay K. Harris who passed away suddenly on April 27.
Loving husband of Ingrid and father of Justin (Isabelle), Jesse (Brittany), Jeremy, Nils and Ana. Devoted Opa to Timothee and Reid.
Professor at Police & Public Safety Institute – Algonquin College – for 28 years.
Honoring his love for gardening, a celebration of Lindsay’s full life will take place on Sunday June 18th 2017, 85 Malcolm Street Almonte, from 10 am to 2 pm. Those who want to share memories of Lindsay may do so at noon.