Logan More — obituary

LOGAN MILTON

Peacefully in hospital at Almonte on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Logan More

of Almonte, age 88 years.

Survived by his loving wife, Jean Watt and an inspiration to his daughters, Dawn More (Rod) and Linda Dryer (Jim), his siblings, Doreen Saunders (late Russ), John More (Ruth) and Ann Bourgoin (late Mike). Predeceased by his brothers, Bert & Laurie and his parents Milton & Elizabeth More.

Logan’s was a life well lived and well loved. His infectious grin will be missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends,

Friends may call at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313

for visiting on Monday, Apr. 24 from 6 to 8 PM and on Tuesday, Apr. 25 from 1 PM until time of Service in the Gamble Chapel at 3 PM. Spring interment Guthrie Cemetery, Clayton.

Logan was a proud supporter of the Almonte General Hospital and rather than flowers would encourage donations to the new Digital Imaging equipment for our hospital.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com