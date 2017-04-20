Mary Halka — obituary

Passed away peacefully at Lanark Lodge, Perth on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the age of 89. Cherished wife of the late Paul Halka. Loving mother of Nancy (Clarence Timmons), Carol Ann (Bradley Horne), and Ron Halka (Heather Norris). Proud grandmother of Jeff, Rhonda, Jennifer, Matt, Julie, Leah, Joey and Hannah; and great grandmother of Rebecca, Sébastien, Luc, Evan, Abby, Tom, Garrett, Brycen and Brody. Mary is survived by her sister Helen Bond (the late Howard) and is also predeceased by her sister Olga Jelly and her brother Peter Tesluk. Mary will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and her extended family. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery Fund, or the Lanark Lodge Memorial Fund.