The Middleville Museum opens Friday, May 19, for the 2017 season and welcomes visitors until Thanksgiving Day. Hours are 11:00-3:00, Friday to Sunday and holiday Mondays. Also open by appointment. Our genealogist is usually on site. On Sunday, May 21, 1:00-3:00, we invite you to our Opening Tea.

Call (613) 259-5462 or visit middlevillemuseum.blogspot.com for more information.