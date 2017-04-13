MVFN to award $1000+ for nature studies

Spring is the time for the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists (MVFN) to accept student applications for the Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Awards.

This year, one or more $1000 awards will go to local graduating high school students set to “become the environmental leaders of tomorrow” with acceptance to post-secondary studies in a field related to the natural environment.

The awards, named for award-winning naturalist, and retired Councillor and educator, Cliff Bennett, were established by Cliff’s friends as a gift to him and to honour his contributions. Since 2007, $9700 has been awarded to sixteen students, who have gone on to college and university in programs including ecosystem management, environmental engineering, zoology, fish and wildlife management, and others.

Application forms and further information are available from student services at area schools, and on-line at mvfn.ca. Or contact Chair of the awards committee, Mike Macpherson at 613-256-3043 or naturebursary@gmail.com.

Deadline for applications is Wednesday, May 3, 2017.