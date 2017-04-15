Oliver Barber offers computer help starting April 23

0

Tech Support Services from 23 April to 4 May

I’m back from college and many regulars like to know so they can plan tech support visits from me.

Holloway Tech Support provides mobile, affordable support across Mississippi Mills

  • Do you have a computer or laptop that needs repairing?
  • Are you having trouble with your computer, electronic device or phone?
  • Do you need help getting the most out of your tablet or e-reader?
  • Is setting up a new email address or using social media something you wish you had help with?
  • Are you having technical issues that you just can’t sort out?

I’m here to help! With a proven track record of successfully supporting a wide range of clients with all kinds of technology issues, I can help you with whatever issue you may have.

Since 2014 I have been helping customers in Almonte, Clayton, Pakenham, Carp and Carleton Place. I have many happy customers who will gladly provide references for the effective, affordable and friendly support I provide.

Get the technical issues that have been driving you crazy sorted out quickly this spring, with help from Oliver Barber at Holloway Tech Support: hollowaysupport.com, 613-250-2084.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR