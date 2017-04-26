‘Paint & Sip’ at Appleton museum, May 6

The North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton is hosting its first Paint & Sip of the year on Saturday, May 6th from 1-3pm. Join Carleton Place artist Jenine McCann as she guides you step-by-step to create your own floral masterpiece! All skill levels are welcome and no painting experience is necessary. It’s the perfect opportunity to try something new and get creative!

All supplies and refreshments are provided by the Museum. The cost is $40 per person and you must be 19 or older to participate. Space is limited. Call 613-257-8503, email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com, or drop in at 647 River Road for your invitation!

Hope to see you there!