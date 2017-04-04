Reader concerned about state of Old Union Hall Road

Dear Millstone News,

I am sending some photos of the Old Union Hall Road to show what horrific condition it is in.

I have lived on this side road for almost 25 years and have found that our road has deteriorated drastically. A number of my neighbours as well as ourselves sent letters to the council and road committee to express our dissatisfaction with it and to request a hard surface.

We are paying exorbitant taxes (ours were $4600 ) with little to show for it. I am sure our neighbours are paying plenty too. Mississippi Mills needs to spend some of our money on infrastructure.

Our vehicles are almost always filthy not to mention the damage the potholes and mud do to them. I am officially renaming our road “Old Muck and Pothole Road”

Yours truly,

Laura Douglas