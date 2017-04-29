Reader gives thanks for act of kindness

I would like to thank the young man, in the large black truck full of tools, who stopped and picked me on Perth Street this week.

In an act of desperation I had stuck out my thumb, in the rain, trying to get to the Almonte hospital for the birth of my oldest son’s first child.

It is a puzzle that a number of cars went by that had lots of room in them. How threatening can a sixty something year old women with an umbrella in the rain be? Better not answer that.

Thanks again, mission was accomplished.

Pip