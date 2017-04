Shirley Hitchins

Peacefully at Fairview Manor April 3rd with her daughter by her side, at age 94, dear mother of Cindy and Bill Hitchins.

Predeceased by her son Alan. Grandmother to Tracey, Greg, Michael, Mathew, Candice and Tyler; great-grandmother of seven and great-great grandmother of one.

Cremation has taken place and burial in Toronto. Donations to Country Haven Life Enrichment or Fairview Manor would be appreciated.