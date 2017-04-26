Square-foot gardening workshops, May 6

Yes, weekends are now getting busy but if you can spare just 90 minutes to learn how to save water, seeds, work, money, time and space, you will not regret attending this workshop! Perfect for those with small spaces, issues with back, knees, hips, children, families & seniors!

DATE: SATURDAY, May 6th

TIME: 10 am to 11:30 am in a local back garden –

COST: $12.00

Please register at cklickermann@hotmail.com so I can save a spot for you – sunhat, sunglasses, lawnchair, paper & pen would be good!

See you there? Carolyn 256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com