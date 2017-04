Don’t miss the closing concert, Saturday, April 29th, of Almonte in Concert’s 2016-17 season with cellist Paul Marleyn and pianist Mauro Bertoli, two artists who are firmly-established on the international stage both as soloists and as a duo. They perform a splendid programme inspired by Plato’s FOUR ELEMENTS, with works by Glazounov, Respighi, Grieg, Saint-Saëns, Schumann, Chopin, and Piazzolla.