‘TRIO’ at Sivarulrasa Gallery, vernissage April 29

TRIO, April 21 – May 28, 2017 at Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte

Featured artists: Deborah Arnold, Russell Baron, Mirana Zuger

Vernissage/Meet the Artists: Sat April 29, 3pm-6pm

Sivarulrasa Gallery kicks off the spring season with Trio, showcasing works by Canadian artists Deborah Arnold, Russell Baron, and Mirana Zuger. With a remarkable mastery of techniques in stone, bronze, oil and other media, the artists bring passion, vision, and sublime energy to their work.

Deborah Arnold has been sculpting from her Almonte studio for over twenty years. “Each piece of stone has a presence, a grounded energy,” she says. “My carving process mirrors the nature of each stone.”

Russell Baron draws inspiration from psychology, the humanities, and mythology to temper the organic forms of his sculptural works. “The driving force that compels me to create is the tension point between immanence and transcendence,” he says.

Multi-disciplinary artist Mirana Zuger’s large canvasses burst with energy and exuberant colour. “Creating from my core is my way of navigating the realities of our world,” she states – in more than a decade of prolific painting, she continues to develop a distinctive personal iconography using techniques of abstraction.

Exhibition webpage: http://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/trio/

