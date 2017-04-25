Verdict is in on Hub’s future

The Hub’s Building Review Committee would like to offer you, our community, heartfelt thanks for taking part in our Building Survey.

We received 504 completed surveys, with several community members reaching out via email to provide insight and suggestions.

In asking whether you wanted to see the Hub repaired, rebuilt or relocated, we were able to determine the vast majority of shoppers, donors and customers feel the Hub is intrinsic to the downtown core. In addition, many feel the Hub plays an integral role in the community’s recycling efforts.

Respondents tell us they love the location, as it is conducive to impromptu visits and is both active transportation friendly and accessible to vehicular traffic. In the same token, the overwhelming feedback is the lack of parking, the inconvenience of dropping off donations, and the cramped store space makes visiting a challenge. Many also suggested the poor upkeep and maintenance of the building does not showcase our location to its full potential.

The suggestions and ideas put forth were incredible. Many of you would like to see the Hub reach out to Habitat for Humanity, Algonquin College and local contractors, to encourage them to design and build an energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly store. Respondents felt if we could afford to rebuild, that would be best. If we can only afford to repair, then perhaps working in stages; with an emphasis on correcting the structural elements and possibly building upwards to accommodate a community meeting space or apartments.

Thanks to the feedback and comments you shared with our organization, we are better educated and know where to focus our attention. As we make strides in the coming months, we will continue to keep our supporters abreast of our plans and goals. In the interim, anyone who is interested in assisting with our project (grant writing, fundraising, donation of services, etc) is asked to email info@thehubalmonte.com

Andrea Bird

President, Almonte Community Co-ordinators

The Hub & Rebound