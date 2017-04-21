Vintage clothing sale in CP, starts today

Third Annual Vintage Clothing Sale

at The Carleton Place and Beckwith Heritage Museum

April 21 – 23, 2017

10 am – 4 pm

Voluntary Admission $2

Local clothing and textile collector Vicki Racey is once again hosting her fabulous Vintage Clothing Sale at the Carleton Place and Beckwith Heritage Museum.

Visit us for a fun, funky shopping experience! As in previous years, the sale features both men’s and women’s vintage clothing. Items for sale include dresses, coats, skirts, hats, sleepwear, lingerie, accessories and jewelry – all previously loved and so well made!

You never know what you will discover at this sale …

Looking for a unique prom dress? In the market for a funky vintage handbag?

Mark your calendars, get some friends together and join us. Doors open Friday April 21 at 10 am sharp. Sale runs all weekend, ending at 4pm on Sunday April 23. Spend the day in Carleton Place – visit our many dress shops, thrift stores and enjoy lunch at one of our amazing restaurants.

Photos available on the Museum’s facebook page “Carleton Place and Beckwith Heritage Museum”. https://www.facebook.com/Carleton-Place-and-Beckwith-Heritage-Museum-173158069407762/

For more information or photographs please contact Jennifer Irwin.

Phone: 613-253-7013

Email: cpbheritagemuseum@bellnet.ca

Website: www.cpbheritagemuseum.com