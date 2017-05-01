Al and Shirley’s composting service shuts down

With great regret, we have closed the compost bin, leaf and burn pile at Union & Carss Street, Almonte due to Al’s recent broken (and now healing) hip.

We would like to thank the community for approximately 18 years of support. Thousands of dollars have been raised for the Almonte & District Hospital Foundation and the Hub Hospice.

We still plan to celebrate the Winter Solstice by burning the existing pile of branches. Stay tuned for more information.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Al Potvin and Shirley Deugo