Another act of kindness

Two Sundays ago on a motorcycle trip to Brockville I lost my wallet (unbeknownst to me).

Only upon arrival at my destination did I discover that my wallet was missing. Needless to say it was a worrisome ride back, as I couldn’t stop thinking about replacing all documents, etc. When I got home I discovered a message on my answering machine that made my day, made my year! And reminded me of why my wife and I moved to this friendly town 27 years ago.

A Mr. Glenn Kool left a message informing that he was behind me on Ottawa and Martin Streets – where he saw my wallet fly off my bike – and he kindly stopped to pick it up. And then called me!

Much thanks!

Dieter King