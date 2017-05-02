Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 29, 2017

  1. Galileo Galilei was born in Pisa, Italy.
  2. Ann Coulter has cancelled her Berkeley appearance.
  3. East Timor, also known as Timor- Leste, in 2002 became the first new country of the 21st century.
  4. Mayday got its start as an international distress signal when Fredrick Mockford a radio officer at Croydon Airport came up with it because it was short and sounded like the French phrase ‘m’aider’, meaning ‘help me’.
  5. Foley is the reproduction of everyday sound effects – footsteps, breaking glass, barking dogs – that are added to video, film and other media in post-production in order to enhance the sound quality of the movie.

