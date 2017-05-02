- Galileo Galilei was born in Pisa, Italy.
- Ann Coulter has cancelled her Berkeley appearance.
- East Timor, also known as Timor- Leste, in 2002 became the first new country of the 21st century.
- Mayday got its start as an international distress signal when Fredrick Mockford a radio officer at Croydon Airport came up with it because it was short and sounded like the French phrase ‘m’aider’, meaning ‘help me’.
- Foley is the reproduction of everyday sound effects – footsteps, breaking glass, barking dogs – that are added to video, film and other media in post-production in order to enhance the sound quality of the movie.
Home Diana's Quiz Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 29, 2017