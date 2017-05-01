Commemorative tree planted at Holy Name of Mary

Members of the Knights of Columbus-Dr.J.F. Dunn Council 5153 of Carleton Place & Almonte this past weekend planted a maple tree on the grounds of Holy Name Of Mary Catholic Church. The Armstrong Maple tree was purchased by the Knights from the Almonte Hub Trees for Hospice Project and planted by local members to commemorate the 175th Anniversary of the Catholic parish in Almonte. The HNM pastor Rev. Paul Gaudet and his faithful beagle dog” Barkley” participated in the event. The hope is that one day parishioners will enjoy the shade of a magnificent tree canopy in the summer and the brilliant red colour of the maple leaves in the autumn.