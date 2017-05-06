David Gilhooly — obituary

Gilhooly,

David R.

​(Barrister)

Passed away with his loving family by his side on May 4, 2017.

David,

Ottawa Valley Resident, at the age of 68.

Dear husband to Helene for over 35 years. Beloved father to Dan (Kristina), Katie (Camil) and Greg (Lauren). Proud “Poppa” of Harper and Duke. Son of the late Bill and Alice. Brother of John and Alan.

Great friend to all who knew him.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

.on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be at St. Paul’s Anglican Church (70 Clyde St., Almonte, ON.) on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 11am. Reception to follow in Church Hall. Donations in memory of David may be made to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation. A special thanks to all of the ICU staff at the Civic Hospital.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com