Diversity speaker donates fee to charity chosen by students

Sheena Khan will be the featured speaker on Thursday evening at Celebrate Diversity!, an event for the entire community at Almonte & District High School.

Dr. Khan asked the ADHS students’ council to choose a charity to receive her speakers’ fee. The students drew up a short list and the Ontario-based charity ‘Live Different’ was chosen to receive the donation.

The ADHS School Principal Nancy Holman says the upcoming event has caused much discussion within the school about the issue of diversity and its significance for Canada. She hopes that many from the broader Almonte community will attend the event.

Parent Council Chair, Simone Norman said that she is very grateful for the support of local sponsors who have donated goodies for attendees including Hummingbird Chocolate, Patrice’s Independent Grocer, HFT Donuts, and Equator Coffee. Jessica’s Syrian Food will also have a presence. The event was made possible when the school won funding from the government of Ontario in the form of a Parents Reaching Out grant.

Doors open at ADHS on Martin Street on Thursday, May 4th at 6:30pm. The event is scheduled to wrap up in time for the second period of the hockey game.