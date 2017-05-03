For the Birds: Another Spring!

by Cheryl Baxter

Good Morning! I pretty much just came out of hibernation. I do have something to admit. I have been suffering a lot lately with a very sore left hip. I have osteoarthritis in my left hip which makes it pretty difficult to go on my nature hikes! I am pretty sad about that but have been trying my best to get bird photos in any way I can. I am scheduled for surgery for a hip replacement early this summer and as soon as I am healed up, you can bet that I’ll be out there!

Anyhow, that’s enough of that. Please enjoy my offerings from this fall, winter, and some from these recent spring days. Thank you so much for stopping by!

~Cheryl

p.s. A side note regarding the waterlogged Great Horned Owl below. I found him in my driveway on March 7th. We had freezing rain that morning. A friend of mine came to rescue him and brought him to the Wild Bird Care Center. I am very sad to say that he passed away the same day. He was very sick. He had infected feet and was malnourished. 🙁