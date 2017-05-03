For the Birds: Another Spring!

1

Cheryl

by Cheryl Baxter

Good Morning!  I pretty much just came out of hibernation. I do have something to admit.  I have been suffering a lot lately with a very sore left hip. I have osteoarthritis in my left hip which makes it pretty difficult to go on my nature hikes!  I am pretty sad about that but have been trying my best to get bird photos in any way I can.  I am scheduled for surgery for a hip replacement early this summer and as soon as I am healed up, you can bet that I’ll be out there!

Anyhow, that’s enough of that.  Please enjoy my offerings from this fall, winter, and some from these recent spring days. Thank you so much for stopping by!

~Cheryl

p.s.  A side note regarding the waterlogged Great Horned Owl below.  I found him in my driveway on March 7th.  We had freezing rain that morning. A friend of mine came to rescue him and brought him to the Wild Bird Care Center.  I am very sad to say that he passed away the same day.  He was very sick. He had infected feet and was malnourished. 🙁

Geese gathering on the Mississippi in November before they headed south.
Little Sparrow in December. Just outside my window. (Almonte)
Little Gold finch in December. Just outside my window. (Almonte)
Red-breasted Nuthatch in January
Jack Pine Trail.
Chickadee in January
White-breasted Nuthatch in January
White-breasted Nuthatch in January
Barred Owl in Almonte area.
January 2017
Barred Owl in Almonte area.
Barred Owl in Almonte area.
Barred Owl in Almonte area.
I bought a window feeder,
February 11
I bought a window feeder,
Robins on February 17 in my yard. Almonte
One of the hundred or some odd Robins in my yard on February 17
One pair of the hundred or some odd Robins in my yard on February 17
One of the hundred or some odd Robins in my yard on February 17 (Photo taken through my window)
A Mourning Dove in the rain.
February 25
Mourning Doves in February.
Starling in March.
Window feeder. Almonte.
Gathering of the Starlings.
March- Almonte.
Mourning Dove in March.
March 7
Great Horned Owl.

A Bananaquit.
Dominican Republic.
March 16,
Mud Lake Water fowl.
March 26
Mud Lake Water fowl.
Eastern Screech.
March 26
Female Downy Woodpecker. Mud Lake.
March 26
Trumpeter Swan
Clayton Lake.
March 30
Kingfisher
March 30
Trumpeter Swans
Clayton Lake.
March 30
Trumpeter Swans
March 30
Trumpeter Swans
March 30
Female Downy Woodpecker
April 2- Almonte
Phoebe
April 9
Shaw Woods
Hooded Mergansers
April 9
Finch on my window feeder.
April 11
Finch in my window feeder.
Goldfinches on my new Nyjer seed feeder.
April 13
Goldfinch on my new Nyjer seed feeder.
April 21
April 25
American Tree Sparrow
April 25
April 26
Momma Robin sitting on her nest. Almonte.
April 26
A gorgeous Robin’s nest
Osprey in Almonte.
May 3

