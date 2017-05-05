Gerry Wheatley — obituary

WHEATLEY

GERALD WILFRED “Gerry”

(Past Pres., Past Secretary, Life Member, Almonte Lions Club, a founding member of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, local town historian)

Unexpectedly in hospital at Kemptville on Friday, May 5, 2017.

“Gerry” Wheatley

of Almonte, age 88 years.

Dearly loved husband and best friend of Anne Komar. Cherished and respected father of Karen Zastera (Vaz) and Debbie Wheatley. Loved poppa of Curtis and great grandpa of Kaylee and Keegan. Predeceased by his sister, Mrs. Alice McMillan.

Friends may gather to share memories at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL INC.

127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313.

on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 12 noon until a Celebration of his life in the Gamble Chapel at 2 PM.

For those who may choose to honour Gerry with a memorial donation, please consider the R. Tait McKenzie Scholarship Fund of the Almonte Lions Club or the Mississippi Valley Textile museum.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com