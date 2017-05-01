Lillian LaRocque — obituary

LaRocque, Lillian Margaret

(nee Kirkham)

March 4, 1939 – April 30, 2017

Almonte, Ontario

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, grandmother and sister, Lillian. Beloved wife of the late Clark LaRocque. Deeply loved mother of Jennifer (Joe Moore), Stacey (Annette) and Jeff (Cindy). Adored grandmother of Lindsey McPhail (Kevin), Brandon, Brett and Connor (Sarah Wall) LaRocque and great-grandmother of Wyatt and Darcie McPhail. Cherished sister of Alice Picard (Joe), Edith Stanton (Ed) and Alana Jette (late Gary). Fondly remembered by Tim Moore, Scot Moore (Lisa Peters) and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by sister-in-law Diane Noonan and brothers-in-law Dan LaRocque and Jim Noonan. A private family service will be taking place at the Pilon Family Funeral Home Chapel, 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Tuesday May 2, 2017. Interment St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Almonte later in the Spring. If you wish to make a donation in Lillian’s memory, please consider the Alzheimer Society of Lanark County Adult Day Program or Mills Community Support Seniors Services. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Dawn Clermont and the special women at Orchard View on the Mississippi for the love, care and respect shown our mother from the moment she walked through your doors.

Condolences/Donations

