OPP seek info on man found dead in Appleton

On Monday, May 1 2017, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Lanark County OPP detachment responded to the village of Appleton where a 50-year-old deceased male was located.

The investigation, which is in its preliminary stages, is being conducted by the Lanark County Crime Unit, with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit. There are no public safety issues and no suspects are being sought.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for May 2, 2017 at Ottawa Hospital.

OPP are asking if you have any information on this investigation that you contact the Lanark County detachment, during business hours at 613-267-2626 or toll free 24/7 at 1-888-310-1122.