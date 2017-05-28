MPP Jack MacLaren crosses floor to ‘Trillium Party’

by Brent Eades

After being booted from the provincial caucus today by PC leader Patrick Brown, Jack MacLaren, the man who represents our interests at Queen’s Park, has crossed the floor to join the ‘Trillium Party.’

‘Crossing the floor’ may not be entirely accurate given that MacLaren’s new party, until today, occupied no seats in the provincial legislature.

We’ve received this press release from MacLaren:

After months of deliberation and discussion with my constituents, I am pleased to announce that I have joined the Trillium Party of Ontario.

I believe that I can better serve and represent the people of Carleton-Mississippi Mills as a member of the Trillium Party of Ontario.

My campaign literature and brochures are printed and are being distributed.

I look forward, with enthusiasm, to continue representing my constituents as a member of the Trillium Party.

The Trillium Party will give me the opportunity to speak freely on my constituents’ behalf, to vote freely on their behalf, and to have input into all policy-making on their behalf.

After some time on Google I’m still not clear on exactly on who or what the Trillium Party is, other than a right-of-centre party that doesn’t seem to have many members, candidates, or social media followers.

A few facts on the party our MPP has joined today:

Its leader is Bob Yaciuk, who apparently lives in North York and has never held elected office that I can see. According to Elections Canada a Bob Yaciuk attracted 11,985 votes in the 2000 federal election in York North riding.

According to Wikipedia, “The party participated in the 2014 provincial election as well as the 2016 Scarborough-Rouge-River by-election. None of the candidates running in these elections were elected to the Legislative Assembly.”

The party has 179 followers on Twitter and 158 on Facebook.

According to its website the party is anti-cap-and-trade:

Whether they are called “Cap and Trade” or “Revenue Neutral BC modeled” programs, they WILL NOT BE ENDORSED by the Trillium Party of Ontario. PERIOD!



Whether they are called “Cap and Trade” or “Revenue Neutral BC modeled” programs, they WILL NOT BE ENDORSED by the Trillium Party of Ontario. PERIOD! And they have issues with sex education classes:

The Trillium Party of Ontario does not endorse the current Sex Ed curriculum whose principle [sic] architect was a now CONVICTED CHILD SEX OFFENDER, Benjamin Levine.

We’ll be interested to see how this turns out for Mr. MacLaren.