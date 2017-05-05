Superb finale to the Almonte in Concert season

by Edith Cody-Rice

Almonte in Concert ended its 37th season on Saturday April 29 with an outstanding performance by cellist Paul Marleyn and pianist Maruo Bertoli. The program, titled The Four Elements featured works by Glazounov, Respighi, Grieg, Sain-Saëns, Schumann, Chopin and Piazzolla representing the elements of air, earth, water and fire. Paul Maurelyn performed superbly on his 1770 Pietro Landolfi cello (known as “Il Cappuccino”) which has a deep, warm, mellow tone and the finger work by Maruo Bertoli in Chopin’s Introduction et Polonaise brillante, on Almonte in Concert’s Steinway, was simply breathtaking.

Both artists tour internationally but live locally in the Ottawa area and we are fortunate to have them. In addition to performing at summer festivals, Paul Marleyn has appeared a soloists with symphonies and chamber orchestras in Europe and throughout Canada and is the Artistic Director of Winnipeg’s Agassiz Chamber Music Festival and the International Cello Festival of Canada. He has conducted master classes in Europe, Canada and Asia. Maruo Bertoli has won twenty-four piano competitions, has performed on radio in Canada, Italy and Brazil, and has performed in concert halls and festivals in Europe, Asia and North and South America.

Neither piano nor cello dominated the concert. Both artists had an opportunity to display their virtuosity, an equal partnership. They enthralled the audience of classical music lovers.