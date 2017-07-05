‘5 Wednesdays in July’ starts tomorrow at Augusta

5 Wednesdays in July set to roll, celebrating a summer of love

If it’s a Wednesday and its July put down whatever you’re doing and come to the park; Augusta that is! The little park that could. Where have the years gone? This free music celebration, now in its fifth season, is rolling out its offering for 2017. Musicians share their talents for free taking the music to the people. This year, Almonte’s Friends of Augusta Street Park play host to 4 free shows from talented local musicians:

July 5 – The Denis Sisters; Tammy Jones Band (Almonte Civitan Club hosts a barbeque)

July 12 – Greg Kelly; The Rapids (bring something for the table to add to the community pot luck dinner)

July 19 – Ali McCormick; Ragged Flowers (Civitan Barbeque)

July 26 – A special tribute to Leonard Cohen, “If it Be Your Will,” with Judge a Book; the Ramblin’ Valley Band takes it home! (Community Pot Luck Dinner)

It’s all so simple! Wednesday nights in July. Concerts and dinner start at 6 pm and wind up after 8. Bring a chair. (I doubt you’ll need an umbrella but you might want to look at the sky before you leave for the park). First and third Wednesdays the Civitan Club provide a barbeque. Second and fourth Wednesdays bring your favourite food for the pot luck dinner along with a plate, cutlery, and a cup. Volunteers for the Neighbourhood Tomato Community Gardens offer tours of the garden each week. The Mississippi Mills Family Bicycle Club will bring their “smoothy bike” some nights. Your neighbours will be there and wonder where you are if you’re not. We run on the principle that we are better together. We welcome everyone so just come. Did you know that the summer of 2017 has been proclaimed a summer of love?

Yup! We’re having a party and its every Wednesday in July in August Street Park in Almonte.