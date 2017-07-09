Almonte in Concert AGM on July 12

Annual General Meeting of Almonte in Concert

Friends and supporters of Almonte in Concert are invited by the Board of Directors

to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

The meeting will be held in the multi-use room on the second floor of the Almonte Old Town Hall at 6:30 pm.

Almonte in Concert, a volunteer organization, presents an annual series of concerts and recitals at the Almonte Old Town Hall to the residents of Mississippi Mills and surrounding communities. Featuring a mix of styles and repertoire, both instrumental and vocal, we invite the best Canadian artists, ensembles, and composers from the world of chamber music to perform and delight our audiences.

Michael Macpherson, President

Board of Directors

Almonte in Concert