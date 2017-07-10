Another great Celtfest weekend

by Brent Eades

As they have for the past two decades, music fans descended on town to enjoy a range of Celtic-inspired acts from the region and other parts of Canada.

The heavens smiled more on this weekend’s Celtfest at Gemmill Park than they did on last week’s Canada Day events — only a couple of brief showers on Saturday and Sunday, which didn’t seem to deter the crowds much. (Gemmill, however, seems to host a new Mississippi tributary flowing through it this summer, see photo below.)

Danny O’Connell Memorial Award

A memorial fund in honour of Danny was established in 2004 to provide encouragement and financial help to traditional Ottawa Valley fiddlers under 25 years of age.

This year’s winner was Alex George, a talented teen fiddler from Almonte:

Photos