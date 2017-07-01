Canada Day baby at Almonte General Hospital!

The Almonte General Hospital welcomed its first Canada 150 July 1st baby at 8:23 a.m. Emmersyn, a baby girl weighing 8 lbs 3 oz was welcomed by parents Elizabeth Lafont and Brandon Brydges as well as big sister Kensington from Renfrew.

The Volunteer Services Committee at the AGH/FVM were pleased to present the family with a Canada 150 Gift Basket containing several items commemorating Canada’s 150th chosen from our AGH Gift Shop including a baby quilt created by Peggy McPhail. The fabric for the quilt was “With Glowing Hearts” which was designed and created by a local artisan, Grace Noel, an up and coming Canadian designer from Almonte.

Congratulations.