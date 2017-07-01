Canada Day forecast: could be worse!

Well, it looks like the Hospital made the right call in postponing this morning’s planned river races — at the moment it’s pouring down out there and the river is looking rough.

However, if the weather radar can be relied on it seems that the worst of the weather will pass soon, though light rain does seem likely on and off for some time. Interestingly, the really heavy rain is confined to south of the St. Lawrence, meaning a passable Canada Day in most of south and eastern Ontario. Albeit a little soggy at times.