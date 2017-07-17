Connie Ayres — obituary

AYRES

CONSTANCE MARILYN

“Connie”

Following a short but courageous battle with cancer and with her family at her side in hospital at Ottawa on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Connie Ayres (nee More) of Almonte, age 44 years.

Dearly loved wife of Rod Ayres. Treasured daughter of Marilyn More (nee: Johnston) and the late Tom More. Beloved sister of Jeff (Shelley) and Rob More. Loved aunt of Brianna, Ashley & Thomas More and Devon, April & Nicole Ayres. Sister-in-law of Donald & Robert Ayres and Juli Parks.

Friends may call at the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

127 Church St., Almonte, Ontario, (613)-256-3313

for visiting on Wednesday, July 19 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM and where Service will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Thursday, July 20 at 11:30 AM, Rev. Mary Royal-Duczek, officiating. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

For those who may choose to honour Connie with a memorial donation, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society or the Arthritis Society.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com