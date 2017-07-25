Court confirms Jill McCubbin’s right to sit as Mississippi Mills Councillor

by Edith Cody-Rice

On July 14, the Court at Perth confirmed that Jill McCubbin may legally sit as a councillor in Mississippi Mills. Carleton Place resident Steve Maynard brought legal action against the town and Ms. McCubbin stating that she was ineligible to assume her council position because she worked for the local public library which is run by an independent board. Before she took office, the town had taken the precaution of getting a legal opinion that confirmed her eligibility.

The court dismissed Mr. Maynard’s action with costs. Mr. Maynard commented in a social media post that the town’s lawyer beat him fair and square.