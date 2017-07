This rare dough box was purchased here in Almonte in 1990 with a note in it that read “From the kitchen of the late Lily Shaw (Mrs Earl) of Kinburn”.

It is in its original state, including the original paint on the outside of it that has bubbled from being close to a warm wood stove when the sour dough inside it was left to rise.

Dimensions – L32″ x W17 3/4″ x H30″

Price – $300.

If interested, please call 613-256-6530