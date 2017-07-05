Gay Cook’s Cheddar Oatmeal Soda Bread

by Gay Cook

A soda bread is a joy that is easy to make for a for summer picnics or a bicycle trip or just a family supper.

Makes 1 loaf

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil or butter

2 medium onions, coarsely chop in food processor

2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup

2 cups (500 ml) unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 cup (250 ml) whole wheat flour

1Ž2 cup (125 ml} rolled oats

11Ž2 tsp (7 ml) baking soda

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

6 oz (11Ž4 cups) 160g grated Cheddar cheese

2 tsp (10 ml) lemon juice

11Ž2 cups (375 ml) plain Greek yogurt