Gay Cook’s Cheddar Oatmeal Soda Bread

A soda bread is a joy that is easy to make for a for summer picnics or a bicycle trip or just a family supper.
Makes 1 loaf
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil or butter
- 2 medium onions, coarsely chop in food processor
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup
- 2 cups (500 ml) unbleached, all-purpose flour
- 1 cup (250 ml) whole wheat flour
- 1Ž2 cup (125 ml} rolled oats
- 11Ž2 tsp (7 ml) baking soda
- 1 tsp (5 ml) salt
- 6 oz (11Ž4 cups) 160g grated Cheddar cheese
- 2 tsp (10 ml) lemon juice
- 11Ž2 cups (375 ml) plain Greek yogurt
- Preheat oven to 300°F (180°C). In large frying over medium/low heat add oil; cook the onions stirring until soft and lightly caramelized. Stir in syrup and cook 2 minutes. Set side.
- In mixing bowl stir together flours, rolled oats, baking soda and salt. Stir in cheese, cooked onions and lemon juice. Then mix in yogurt and bring dough together with your hands or in electric beater just until combined.
- Shape into a round loaf on the greased bake sheet. Cut a cross across the top of dough using a sharp knife.
- Bake the loaf 50 to 55 minutes. Cool bread on a rack.