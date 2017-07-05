HELP WANTED: Hummingbird chocolate maker

Job, Full Time: Chocolate Maker

Make, create & innovate.

About Us

Hummingbird is one of a handful of Canadian artisans that makes chocolate directly from cacao beans, and we’ve earned some excellent recognition around the world.

We are looking for someone to learn and master the art and science of chocolate making.

The Position

You will be an important part of a small team that is obsessed with making the best chocolate possible.

At Hummingbird, you’ll learn and be effective in every stage of the chocolate making in a formal and informal multi-month training process. In time, you’ll go even deeper by specializing and mastering a few key parts of it.

Open Mind, Hard Work & Creativity

While doubtless you love food, you’ll come to Hummingbird with an open mind and hunger to learn every aspect of the ten step chocolate making process. You’ll appreciate this will take time, and you know that much of your work will be spent lifting heavy things or cleaning equipment. You’ll find that once you better master the craft, you’ll find incredibly supportive environment to create new flavours or products.

Your creativity welcome.

Location & Working Environment

You’ll be at our Almonte workshop, about 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

We are a small team of hardworking and supportive individuals. The environment is fast paced and activities vary from day to day. The work is very active and requires a lot of energy and the ability to occasionally lift items up to 20 kg. Overtime is occasionally required, especially during busy holiday seasons.

Type – full time Start Date – late July, 2017

Workweek – five days, including one weekend day, some evenings

Salary – $14 to start, with increases with expertise and experience

Requirements

professional food experience

ability to work well on a team, while also being self-motivated and having initiative

be comfortable working with equipment (training will be provided)

ability to be on your feet all day and occasionally lift heavy objects

great communication skills, both with colleagues and customers

computer literate, particularly in excel and word

access to own transport (no public transit available in Almonte)

on occasion, conduct demos and markets in other locations

Graduate of a Cooking, Baking, Pastry Chef or Chocolatier post-secondary program is preferred.

How to Apply

Please apply by 16 July. Email a cover letter and resume to: jobs@hummingbirdchocolate.com

Place ‘Chocolate Maker’ in the subject line.