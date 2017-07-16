Hugh Finlay — obituary

FINLAY

HUGH “Hugger”

(Veteran WW II—RCAF)

Passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital with his family at his side on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Hugh Finlay of Almonte in his 93rd year.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth & loving father of Bob (Diane), Nancy & Claudine Smitiuch (Andy). Cherished grandpa of Christine, Lindsay, Adam & Jessica. Great grandfather of Madeline.

Special thank you to the nursing staff of the Almonte General Hospital and the wonderful Dr. Matthew Tiffany. Also to home crew, psw’s Joanne, Brenda, Kayla & Ashley and nurse Lesley and Catherine & Amy. A huge thank you to fantastic neighbours, Art & Terri Clarke and Bob & Hazel Anderson.

The family has opted for a private burial ceremony but welcome you to join them for a celebration of Hugh’s life at the Almonte Civitan Hall on Saturday, July 29 from 3 to 6 PM.

For those who may choose to honour Hugh with a memorial donation, please consider donating to our veterans via the Almonte Legion.

