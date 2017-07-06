“Kick off to Summer” Supper Social last week

Mills Community Support hosts “Kick off to Summer” Supper Social on June 27

On Tuesday, June 27, we hosted a large and happy crowd of 39 people at the Almonte Legion for our monthly themed Supper Social. June’s theme was designed to kick off the arrival of summer – and what a wonderful evening it was!

Our volunteers, Linda Mills, Jocelyne Cory and Cathy Munro, set the scene with brightly coloured table cloths and cute summery centerpieces made by Linda and Jocelyne. Featuring beach buckets with umbrellas and other beach items, the centrepieces were raffled off at the end of the evening.

The evening started with a social gathering where the guests enjoyed a fruit punch and nibbles, and got into the summertime spirit by donning their Hawaiian leis. They then enjoyed a summer meal of BBQ chicken, potato salad and other salads, topped off with a gorgeous strawberry shortcake created by Cathy Toshack of Toshack Kountry Kitchen.

The band Grateful We’re Not Dead provided music for the evening.

“Our themed social suppers have been a big hit with guests”, says Jan Watson, Coordinator of Home Support Programs and Services. “People really enjoy the experience of the themed menu and table décor created by our volunteers, who spend a lot of time putting it all together. We’re very grateful for their creativity and energy. But I think they have a lot fun planning them, too!”

“We’re taking a break over the summer, but we’ve got some great events coming up: an Octoberfest dinner for September, a Harvest supper in October, and an Italian night in November complete with magician!” The Mills Community Support supper socials are held on the 4th Tuesday in the month. Pre-registration is required with our Home Support office by calling (613) 256-4700.