Living sculpture on July 26 at MOSAICANADA150

Join the next adventure for the “Retired not Expired” nature walking group from Mills Community Support on July 26th as they take in the special Canada150 exhibit MOSAÏCANADA 150/Gatineau 2017.

Our trip leaders will conduct the group through the exhibit which features “mosaiculture”, a spectacular horticultural technique that combines sculpture, colour and horticulture to create living art with plants. Reflecting 150 years of history, values, culture and arts in Canada, 3 million plants are used to create living mosaics of an exact replica of a 1920’s Canadian Pacific Railway station, polar bears, boats, a Mountie, a towering Inukshuk with a howling wolf and a killer whale – something to represent each province and territory.

Mills Community Support offers a nature walk on the last Wednesday of each month, and the group visits a new destination each month. Outings include transportation as well as lunch.

To sign up for our next event please call the Home Support office at (613) 256-4700.