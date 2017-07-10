Lloyd LaForce — obituary

LaForce,

David Lloyd

Passed away with family by his side on July 8, 2017 in hospital after battling cancer.

Lloyd

Of Almonte, ON., at the age of 88.

Loved father to David (Charlene), Theresa Tosh (Ray), Cynthia Panter (Richard), and Paul. Proud “Grampa” to April, Ryan (Shari), Jennifer, Jeffrey, Tiffany (Ryan) and Rebecca, also six great-granddaughters. Survived by his siblings Wilfred, Pat, Irene, Rita (Fred), and Frances (Mac). Predeceased by his three sisters Dorothy, Ann, and Louise. Forever friend to Evelyn Pitcher (nee Thomson) .

Family and Friends May Gather for a Celebration of Life at

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313)

On Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Graveside Service is on same day in St. Mary’s Cemetery at 2pm. Donations in memory of Lloyd may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com