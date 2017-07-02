Mary Gallant — obituary

Gallant

Mary Margaret

(Member of the Ladies Auxiliary-Branch 240 )

It is with broken hearts that we inform you that we have lost our Mom on July 1, 2017. She passed peacefully surrounded with us four siblings by her side. She will be missed terribly, but is now at peace.

Mary (nee Flynn)

Of Almonte, ON., at the age of 83.

Predeceased by her husband Ray. Missed by her four children Mike (Anja), Cathy (Dave), Karen (Rob), and Kevin (Julie). Proud “Granny” to Ryan (Kory), Corey (Myk), Michelle (Martin), Kody (Kim), Thomas (Jamie), Travis (Rachel), Shawn, Gillian, Matthew and six great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Susanna, also siblings Dominic and Jack. Survived by her siblings Patricia, George (Yvette), Bill (Marlene), Leonard (Phyllis), Fred and Nora. Mary will be sadly missed by Becky her cat.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313)

On Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St., Almonte, ON.) on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11:30am. Reception to follow at the Almonte Civitan Club. Private interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation

